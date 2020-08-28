Barclays PLC Buys 8,797 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equinix worth $45,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $787.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $757.78 and its 200-day moving average is $678.93. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $805.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,236. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

