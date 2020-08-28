Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $24,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.47. The company had a trading volume of 451,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

