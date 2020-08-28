Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,580 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Logitech International worth $21,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,403,254.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,143,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 318,759 shares of company stock worth $20,657,315 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. 627,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,616. Logitech International SA has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

