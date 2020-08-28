Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340,614 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $66,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 262,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

