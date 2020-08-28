Barclays PLC Has $27.07 Million Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 869.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Altice USA by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $12,891,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares in the company, valued at $52,779,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,797,301 shares of company stock worth $94,179,873. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.37. 3,836,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,416. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.