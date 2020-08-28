Barclays PLC Has $32.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $32,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,636,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

ARE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.71. 453,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $2,647,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,119,340.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,809 shares of company stock valued at $16,882,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.