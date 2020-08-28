Barclays PLC Has $34.70 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $1,149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,064. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $84.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,694.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,185,770. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

