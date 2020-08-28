Barclays PLC Has $72.94 Million Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.90% of Wright Medical Group worth $72,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 199.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 1,148.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $143,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $67,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,541 shares of company stock valued at $462,749. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMGI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

NASDAQ:WMGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.16. 999,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,737. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

