Barclays PLC Increases Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 995.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187,091 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,035,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 540,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 257,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 159,398 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 841.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PTLA stock remained flat at $$18.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.