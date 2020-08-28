Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Barclays PLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of AMETEK worth $27,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.93. 694,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

