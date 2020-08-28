Barclays PLC Invests $22.84 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 464,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,835,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 411,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $54.10. 2,074,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,040. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29.

