Barclays PLC Invests $65.83 Million in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,827,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 5.23% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,771,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 105,781 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,947,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,028,000.

XAR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

