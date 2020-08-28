Barclays PLC Purchases 1,141,441 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141,441 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 4.11% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $112,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,827,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,349,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,426,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,377,000 after buying an additional 2,426,137 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,022,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,192,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,450,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,939,000 after buying an additional 655,253 shares during the period.

ADSW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

