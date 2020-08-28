Barclays PLC Purchases 162,944 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $31,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,001 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 24.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,155 shares of company stock valued at $972,405. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. 233,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $65.41.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

