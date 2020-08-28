Barclays PLC Purchases 2,501,518 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 3,013.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,584,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501,518 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 2.57% of South Jersey Industries worth $64,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 640,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 1,969,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

