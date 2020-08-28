Barclays PLC Purchases 74,563 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.27% of Acacia Communications worth $35,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACIA. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.92. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,499 shares of company stock worth $302,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

