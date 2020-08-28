Barclays PLC Sells 115,055 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $36,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LogMeIn stock remained flat at $$86.04 during trading on Friday. 1,108,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGM. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

