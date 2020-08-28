Barclays PLC Sells 262,493 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262,493 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.43% of Inphi worth $24,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Inphi by 54.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 69.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 277,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,642,000 after buying an additional 114,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.55. 811,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPHI. Barclays upped their price target on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $1,313,228.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at $18,080,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $1,144,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,719.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.