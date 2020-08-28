Barclays PLC Sells 2,739 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Blackline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackline by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Blackline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -119.79 and a beta of 0.93. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $94.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $3,443,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,735.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,113 shares of company stock worth $8,393,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

