Barclays PLC Sells 33,884 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $54,248,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 122.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 288,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.60 and a 200 day moving average of $244.80.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

