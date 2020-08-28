Barclays PLC Sells 435,126 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,036,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $50,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 22.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,997 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $57,137,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 238.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,853,000 after purchasing an additional 859,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,773,000 after purchasing an additional 511,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,534. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.