Barclays PLC Sells 45,941 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Msci worth $31,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Msci by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Msci by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Msci by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Msci by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.68. 225,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,813. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $210.34 and a 12-month high of $398.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

