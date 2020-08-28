Barclays PLC Sells 514,755 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $59,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after buying an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,913,000 after buying an additional 1,080,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,819. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.