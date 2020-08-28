Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in SP Plus by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 126,720 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 14.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

