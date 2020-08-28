Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.59

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Bbgi Sicav’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BBGI remained flat at $GBX 170.20 ($2.22) during trading on Friday. 203,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,322. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bbgi Sicav has a 52 week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 171 ($2.23).

About Bbgi Sicav

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

