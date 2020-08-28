Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.59

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Bbgi Sicav’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:BBGI remained flat at $GBX 170.20 ($2.22) during trading on Friday. 203,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,322. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bbgi Sicav has a 52 week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 171 ($2.23).
About Bbgi Sicav
