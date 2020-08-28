BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Shares Up 9.9%

BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ)’s share price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.68. 7,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 28,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get BBQ alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12).

In other BBQ news, Director David Kanen purchased 249,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $787,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About BBQ (NYSE:BBQ)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.