BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) were up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,171,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 977,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBAR shares. TheStreet cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $714.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

