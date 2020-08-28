BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $175.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $632,215.64 and approximately $175.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00119118 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,819,835,135 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

