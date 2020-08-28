Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $560,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $342,978,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,833,000 after buying an additional 1,443,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,371,000 after buying an additional 1,126,373 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $242.80. 1,886,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,608. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.47.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

