Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,428,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,837,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.