Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (12.10) (($0.16)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.74. Bigblu Broadband has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.90 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.93.

Get Bigblu Broadband alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.