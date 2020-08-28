Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.65

Bilby PLC (LON:BILB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and traded as low as $19.30. Bilby shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 20,066 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.85.

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. It offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

