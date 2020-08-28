BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.77. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,858. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $286.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens lowered BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.44.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

