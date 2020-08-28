Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $77.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at $296,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 160,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,678,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 99,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. 192,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,503. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.31. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

