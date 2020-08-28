BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $137,521.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $137,521.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.62 or 0.05469693 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

