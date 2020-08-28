BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $338,429.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $338,429.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.29 or 0.05388387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

