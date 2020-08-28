Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,456.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.17 or 0.05492612 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

