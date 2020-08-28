Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $3.49 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.49 billion and $598.14 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $188.81 or 0.01642817 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, DragonEX, Bitkub and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00131427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00199278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00157588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,500,890 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, WazirX, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, DragonEX, BigONE, ZB.COM, Bitkub, Bithumb, Poloniex, Kucoin, Coinsquare, IDAX, OKEx, Indodax, Gate.io, YoBit, Coinsuper, CoinZest, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Kraken, Huobi, Koinex, SouthXchange, Bitrue, Hotbit, Binance, MBAex, Bitbns, CoinBene, Bibox, FCoin, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Coinbit, Korbit and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

