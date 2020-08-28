BitDegree Tops One Day Trading Volume of $773.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, BitDegree has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $660,937.63 and approximately $773.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

