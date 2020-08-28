Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $171,227.85 and $11.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00491040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.