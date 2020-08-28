BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $601.06. The company had a trading volume of 434,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,908. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

