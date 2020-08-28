Blockpass (PASS) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $249,333.12 and $5,107.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00128235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.01635792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00204594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

