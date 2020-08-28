Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading Up 8.8%

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 2,067,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,923,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

