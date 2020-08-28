Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $2,250,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $916,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.85. 609,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,672,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.09. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.