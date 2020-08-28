BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0016

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. BOOM has a market cap of $1.22 million and $8,808.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.01648200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00199239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00158169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,410,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,380,001 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

