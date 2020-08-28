Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,687 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 248,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 112,336 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 629.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 96,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 120,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 670,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,050. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

