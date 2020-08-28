Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,703 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $74,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.82. 6,167,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,178,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

