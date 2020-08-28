Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,626 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 270,003 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $63,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.05. 1,365,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,586. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average is $108.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

