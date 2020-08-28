Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Cigna worth $57,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,768. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.28. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,306 shares of company stock valued at $47,203,892. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

