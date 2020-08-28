Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.91. 7,427,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,103,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

